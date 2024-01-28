A Channel's bb Kuroda Launches New Manga

Kuroda launches Yashiro no Maō manga about demon supporting overworked office employee, on Monday

The March issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine revealed on Friday that bb Kuroda will launch a new manga in Kadokawa 's Comic Dengeki DaiohG gag manga magazine titled Yashiro no Maō ( Demon Lord of "Yashiro" ) in the magazine's 125th issue, which will release on Monday. Comic Dengeki DaiohG also posted the manga's first nine pages on its X/Twitter account on January 24.

Image via Comic Dengeki Daioh G magazine's X/Twitter account © Kadokawa, bb Kuroda

The manga's story centers on Yashiro Shishibe, an ordinary overworked office employee. The strongest demon king suddenly appears in front of her, and offers to give her support.

Kuroda launched the A Channel manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Carat magazine in September 2008, and ended the series in November 2020. Houbunsha published the manga's 11th and final compiled book volume in December 2020.

The manga inspired a television anime in 2011, as well as the two-episode A-Channel + smile original video anime ( OVA ) in 2012, and a new OVA in 2017. Sentai Filmworks licensed the television anime and released it on DVD in 2012, and on Blu-ray Disc in 2015.

Source: Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh March issue





