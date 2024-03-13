A Man Who Defies the World of BL Manga's New Live-Action Show Reveals New Video, Theme Song Artist

Wright Film and FINE Entertainment revealed a new video and theme song artist for Zettai BL ni Naru Sekai vs Zettai BL ni Naritakunai Otoko 2024 , the new live-action series of Konkichi 's A Man Who Defies the World of BL ( Zettai BL ni Naru Sekai vs Zettai BL ni Naritakunai Otoko ) manga, on Thursday. Seven-member dance vocal group GENIC will perform the theme song "New Game!!"

Image courtesy of Wright Film © FANY Studio

As previously announced, Atsuhiro Inukai (center in image above) returns from the show's previous two seasons as the main character. Yuya Tominaga (first from left) plays Jōji, a schoolmate of the main character. Ryō Sekoguchi (second from left) plays Hatano. Yūtarō (third from left) plays Ayato, the main character's younger brother. Akihisa Shiono (third from right) plays Tōjō. Hayate Wada (first from right) plays BL manga creator Mayama.

Image courtesy of Wright Film © FANY Studio

Other cast members include:

Episode 1: Kidai Kobayashi, Yūdai Mizoguchi, Yūhi Ōtsu, Keijiro Yagami, Shōma Midorikawa, Kanato Kurojō, Shōji Itō

Episode 2: Kō Ōkawa, Kōta Yoshikawa, Kaito Nakamura , Masaki Ōta , Ryūdai Onikura, Tatsumi Miyauchi, Ruito Koga

, , Ryūdai Onikura, Tatsumi Miyauchi, Episode 3: Shunji Munakata, KOH , Haruto Sena

, Haruto Sena Episode 4: Kaito Hori, Hayata Seki, Keishi Arai

Episode 5: Takumi Momose, Hibiki Suzuki, Yūya Watanabe

Episode 5, 6: Minato Yūge

The series will debut on the Lemino streaming service in late April.

Ryuichi Honda and Tatsuya Aoki are directing the new show, with scripts by Izumi Kawasaki. Erina Koyama is composing the music. FINE Entertainment is credited for production, with Yoshimoto Broad Entertainment credited for production assistance. NTT Docomo and Fany Studio are credited for production writing.

Viki streamed the show's first season, and it describes the story:

Suddenly aware that he's living in a " BL world", a college student tries to avoid love at all costs only to find it's impossible to outrun destiny.

The first season of the series premiered on TV Asahi in March 2021. The second season premiered in March 2022.

Konkichi launched the manga in November 2018 on pixiv Comic . Shodensha 's Feel Comics FC Jam imprint has published four compiled volumes of the manga.

Source: Press release