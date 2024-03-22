How I Attended an All-Guy's Mixer Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals October Debut

The official website for the television anime of Nana Aokawa 's How I Attended an All-Guy's Mixer ( Gо̄kon ni Ittara Onna ga Inakatta Hanashi ) manga revealed on Friday that the anime will premiere in October. The site also revealed the show's first promotional video and theme song artists.

Nasuo☆ will perform the opening theme song "Merry Go Round Time" and ASOBI Doumei will perform the ending theme song "Ōsama Da-reda" (Who is the King).

© 蒼川なな／SQUARE ENIX・「合コンに行ったら女がいなかった話」製作委員会

The anime stars:

Kazuomi Koga ( The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases , Mahjong Soul Kan!! , Pokémon XY ) is directing the show. Deko Akao ( Komi Can't Communicate , Arakawa Under the Bridge , The Case Study of Vanitas ) is in charge of the series scripts. TECHNOBOYS PULCRAFT GREEN-FUND is composing the series' music. Ashi Productions ( The tale of outcasts ) is animating the series.

Square Enix Manga has licensed the series, and it publishes it on Manga UP! Global . The company describes the story:

College student Tokiwa gets invited to a mixer by his female classmate Suo. But when he arrives with his friends, they're greeted by three dazzlingly handsome men?! But as the two groups get to know each other, they find themselves getting closer in unexpected ways.

Aokawa debuted the manga on pixiv in March 2020 and on Square Enix 's manga website Gangan Online in February 2021. The manga's sixth compiled volume shipped on October 12, and the seventh volume will ship on April 12.