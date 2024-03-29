News
Gods' Games We Play Anime Gets Same-Day English Dub on April 1
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll announced on Friday that it will stream the English dub for the television anime of Kei Sazane's Gods' Games We Play (Kami wa Game ni Ueteiru) light novel series on April 1, the same day that the anime premieres. The anime's staff also streamed a preview of the first episode:
The English cast includes:
- Ryan Negron as Fay
- Trisha Mellon as Leshea
- Rebecca Danae as Asta
- Molly Searcy as Miranda
- Kristin Sutton as Meep
- Kristian Eros as Male Reporter
Mike McFarland is directing the English dub. Zach Bolton is producing. Neal Malley is the mixer, and August Cline is the engineer.The anime will premiere on April 1 on the AT-X channel at 9:30 p.m. JST, and will stream in Japan on the d Anime Store at 10:00 p.m. JST. The anime will then air on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and BS NTV. Crunchyroll will exclusively stream the series.
Tatsuya Shiraishi (episode unit director for Overlord II, Overlord III) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS (Call of the Night, Hanebado!). NTL is in charge of the series scripts. Yoshihiro Watanabe from Frontier One is the character designer, and Gin from Busted Rose is composing the music at Pony Canyon. AliA will perform the anime's opening theme song "NewGame," and Hina Tachibana, the voice of Pearl Diamond in the series, will perform the ending theme song "I'm GAME!"
The anime's additional staff are:
- Chief Animation Director: Ryo Kobayashi
- Main Animmator: Jōji Ōshima
- Sub-Character Designers: Eriko Haga (LIDEN FILMS Kyoto Studio), Makoto Etō, Shuhei Miwa
- Monster Effect Design: Hiroyasu Oda
- Design Works: Gaku Watanabe, Shun Nakajima, Masaru Futagawa
- Art Director: Ken Naito (Studio Tulip)
- Art Setting: Barnstorm Design Labo Toshinari Tanaka, Satoshi Yuri, Hiroyuki Ōyama
- Color Design: Akira Hashigami
- 3DCGI Director: Yoshimasa Yamazaki (LIDEN FILMS)
- Compositing Director of Photography: Keisuke Nozawa (Graphinica Sapporo Studio)
- Editing: Misaki Enokida (EditZ)
- Sound Director: Noboru Haraguchi
- Sound Effect: Yuki Hayashi
- Sound Production: Bit Grooove Promotion
Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the story:
When the gods grow bored, they decide to spice up their eternal existence by challenging all takers in an ultimate battle of wits! Of course, these deities are capricious, unfair, and incomprehensible at the best of times, so winning is virtually impossible for a mere mortal. Even so, things are bound to get interesting when a former goddess and a genius human boy team up in a bid to win the game to end all games!
Kadokawa published the first novel volume from author Sazane (Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World) in January 2021 with illustrations by Toiro Tomose. The novels' seventh volume shipped in July 2023.
A manga adaptation by Kapiko Toriumi launched in Kadokawa's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in August 2021. Kadokawa will publish the manga's third compiled book volume on April 23.
Sources: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey), press release
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.