Gods' Games We Play Anime Gets Same-Day English Dub on April 1

Crunchyroll announced on Friday that it will stream the English dub for the television anime of Kei Sazane 's Gods' Games We Play ( Kami wa Game ni Ueteiru ) light novel series on April 1, the same day that the anime premieres. The anime's staff also streamed a preview of the first episode:

The English cast includes:

Mike McFarland is directing the English dub . Zach Bolton is producing. Neal Malley is the mixer, and August Cline is the engineer.

©2024 細音啓,智瀬といろ/KADOKAWA/神飢え製作委員会

The anime will premiere on April 1 on thechannel at 9:30 p.m. JST, and will stream in Japan on theat 10:00 p.m. JST. The anime will then air on, and BSwill exclusively stream the series.

Tatsuya Shiraishi (episode unit director for Overlord II , Overlord III ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS ( Call of the Night , Hanebado! ). NTL is in charge of the series scripts. Yoshihiro Watanabe from Frontier One is the character designer, and Gin from Busted Rose is composing the music at Pony Canyon . AliA will perform the anime's opening theme song "NewGame," and Hina Tachibana , the voice of Pearl Diamond in the series, will perform the ending theme song "I'm GAME!"

The anime's additional staff are:

Yen Press is releasing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

When the gods grow bored, they decide to spice up their eternal existence by challenging all takers in an ultimate battle of wits! Of course, these deities are capricious, unfair, and incomprehensible at the best of times, so winning is virtually impossible for a mere mortal. Even so, things are bound to get interesting when a former goddess and a genius human boy team up in a bid to win the game to end all games!

Kadokawa published the first novel volume from author Sazane ( Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World ) in January 2021 with illustrations by Toiro Tomose . The novels' seventh volume shipped in July 2023.

A manga adaptation by Kapiko Toriumi launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in August 2021. Kadokawa will publish the manga's third compiled book volume on April 23.

Sources: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey), press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.