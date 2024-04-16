Rock Band the GazettE's Bassist Reita Dies

Image via the GazettE's Twitter account

The official website for Japanese rock bandannounced on Tuesday that their bassist Reita died on Monday. There will be a memorial service for close relatives.

the GazettE (formerly known as Gazette) formed in 2002 with vocalist Ruki, bassist Reita, and lead guitarist Uruha. Uruha and Ruki are current members alongside guitarist Aoi and drummer Kai. Reita was a current member until his death.

The band composed, arranged, and performed the "SHIVER" theme song for the Black Butler II television anime series.

Source: the GazettE