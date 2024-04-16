Viz Manga App Expands Availability Beyond Canada, U.S.

Also: Viz's app adds Marvel manga

Image courtesy of VIZ Media

Viz Media 's manga app is now available in the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand after announcing last year it would expand its availability. The app was previously only available in Canada and the U.S. The company also expanded its library on Tuesday by adding Marvel manga to the platform.

ANN reached out to Viz Media , who confirmed simulpub content as well as all the content available in the North American version of the app are also available in other regions. The service features over 10,000 chapters of both Shogakukan and Shueisha titles.

Viz's manga app is adding Deadpool: Samurai , Wolverine: Snikt! , Spider-Man: Fake Red , Marvel's Secret Reverse , Spider-Man: Octo-Girl , and X-Men: The Manga : Remastered .

The two companies collaborated in 2022 to reimagine Marvel superheroes in manga style with famous artists like Kazuki Takahashi contributing.

The app launched on May 9 and the subscription costs US$1.99 per month. Viz continues to offer its separate Shonen Jump service.

Thanks to Kim P for the tip.



Update: Corrected info on available Marvel manga. Thanks, malvarez1.

Source: E-mail correspondence