Japanese Animation TV Ranking, July 29-August 4

The latest episode of the live-action series of Satoru Hiura 's Saionji-san wa Kaji o Shinai ( No domestic work for Ms. Saionji ) manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, July 30 at 10:00 p.m. and it earned a 5.9% rating.

The Shin Jigen! Crayon Shin-chan The Movie , the franchise 's first 3D CG anime film, aired on TV Asahi on Sunday, August 4 at 10:00 a.m. and earned a 2.3% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)