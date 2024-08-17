Japanese Animation TV Ranking, August 5-11

Image via My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission website ©2021「僕のヒーローアカデミア THE MOVIE」製作委員会 ©堀越耕平／集英社

The2021 anime film aired onon Sunday, August 11 at 3:00 p.m., and earned a 1.7% rating

The latest episode of the live-action series of Satoru Hiura 's Saionji-san wa Kaji o Shinai ( No domestic work for Ms. Saionji ) manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, August 6 at 10:00 p.m. and it earned a 6.3% rating.

The latest episode of the live-action series of Hajime Inoryū and Shōta Itō 's Furitsumore Kodokuna Shi yo manga aired on NTV on Sunday, August 11 at 10:30 p.m. and earned a 4.4% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)