Japanese Animation TV Ranking, August 5-11
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Red Cat Ramen earns 2.0% rating
The My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission 2021 anime film aired on NTV on Sunday, August 11 at 3:00 p.m., and earned a 1.7% rating
The latest episode of the live-action series of Satoru Hiura's Saionji-san wa Kaji o Shinai (No domestic work for Ms. Saionji) manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, August 6 at 10:00 p.m. and it earned a 6.3% rating.
The latest episode of the live-action series of Hajime Inoryū and Shōta Itō's Furitsumore Kodokuna Shi yo manga aired on NTV on Sunday, August 11 at 10:30 p.m. and earned a 4.4% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|August 11 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|August 11 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|August 10 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|August 11 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|Wonderful Precure!
|TV Asahi
|August 11 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|August 10 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Red Cat Ramen
|TBS
|August 8 (Thu)
|00:06
|30 min.
|Soreike! Anpanman
|NTV
|August 9 (Fri)
|10:55
|30 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|August 10 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|Pokémon Horizons: The Series
|TV Tokyo
|August 9 (Fri)
|18:55
|30 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)