Japanese Animation TV Ranking, August 5-11

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Red Cat Ramen earns 2.0% rating

The My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission 2021 anime film aired on NTV on Sunday, August 11 at 3:00 p.m., and earned a 1.7% rating

The latest episode of the live-action series of Satoru Hiura's Saionji-san wa Kaji o Shinai (No domestic work for Ms. Saionji) manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, August 6 at 10:00 p.m. and it earned a 6.3% rating.

The latest episode of the live-action series of Hajime Inoryū and Shōta Itō's Furitsumore Kodokuna Shi yo manga aired on NTV on Sunday, August 11 at 10:30 p.m. and earned a 4.4% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV August 11 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
5.6
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV August 11 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
3.9
Doraemon TV Asahi August 10 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.0
One Piece Fuji TV August 11 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
2.7
Wonderful Precure! TV Asahi August 11 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.5
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi August 10 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.2
Red Cat Ramen TBS August 8 (Thu) 00:06 30 min.
2.0
Soreike! Anpanman NTV August 9 (Fri) 10:55 30 min.
1.7
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E August 10 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.3
Pokémon Horizons: The Series TV Tokyo August 9 (Fri) 18:55 30 min.
1.2

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

