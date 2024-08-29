Matsuki Ugatsu's The Hollow Regalia Manga Ends

Image via Amazon © Matsuki Ugatsi, Gakuto Mikumo, Miyū, Kadokawa

The Hollow Regalia

The October issue of'smagazine published on Tuesday the final chapter of's), the manga adaptation of's light novel series of the same title.

The manga launched in Dengeki Maoh in September 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in June 2023, and the third volume on May 27.

Yen Press publishes the original light novel series and describes the story:

She's a dragon. He's a dragon slayer. And in this world, the Japanese have been wiped out! That day, giant dragons appeared in the sky above Tokyo, and the collapse of the nation of Japan began. With the arrival of monsters called Moju, Japanese people went extinct, and the nation was transformed into a lawless land occupied by armed forces and criminal syndicates. Yahiro is one of the few remaining. Having gained immortality from dragon's blood, he spends each lonely day as a "salvager," transporting artwork out of the uninhabited ruins of Tokyo…until one day, a pair of twin art dealers request that he salvage a particularly powerful and mysterious item.

Mikumo ( Strike the Blood ) launched the story on the Kakuyomu website in June 2021. Kadokawa publishes the novels in print with illustrations by Miyū , and released the sixth volume on February 9. Yen Press released the fourth volume in English on April 16.

Source: Dengeki Maoh October issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.