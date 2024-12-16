News
Bookwalker Global Store Unveils 2024 Rankings
posted on by Alex Mateo
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation novel, Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro manga top lists
The BookWalker Global Store revealed on Monday its top selling titles for the period of November 1, 2023 to October 31, 2024. The top 10 titles on the service, including both light novel and manga, are as follows:
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation light novel
- Ascendance of a Bookworm: Part 5 light novel
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime light novel
- The Eminence in Shadow light novel
- Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs light novel
- Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro manga
- The Apothecary Diaries light novel
- Reincarnated as a Sword light novel
- Gushing Over Magical Girls manga
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? light novel
The top 10 light novels on the service are:
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation volume 26
- Ascendance of a Bookworm: Part 5 volume 7
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime volume 17
- The Eminence in Shadow volume 5
- Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs volume 11
- The Apothecary Diaries volume 1
- Reincarnated as a Sword volume 14
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? volume 18
- Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! volume 8
- How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom volume 18
The top 10 manga on the service are:
- Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro volume 16
- Gushing Over Magical Girls volume 9
- Chained Soldier volume 6
- This Is Screwed Up, but I Was Reincarnated as a GIRL in Another World! volume 9
- To Sir, Without Love: I'm Divorcing You chapter 3
- Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! volume 7
- Oshi no Ko volume 4
- How to Treat a Lady Knight Right volume 1
- Delicious in Dungeon volume 13
- Rise of the Outlaw Tamer and His Wild S-Rank Cat Girl volume 3
Note that the ranking changes depending on the safe-search setting of a user's BookWalker account. Users can change the safe-search setting here.
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.