Bookwalker Global Store Unveils 2024 Rankings

TheGlobal Store revealed on Monday its top selling titles for the period of November 1, 2023 to October 31, 2024. The top 10 titles on the service, including both light novel and manga, are as follows:

The top 10 light novels on the service are:

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation volume 26 Ascendance of a Bookworm : Part 5 volume 7 That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime volume 17 The Eminence in Shadow volume 5 Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs volume 11 The Apothecary Diaries volume 1 Reincarnated as a Sword volume 14 Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? volume 18 Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! volume 8 How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom volume 18

The top 10 manga on the service are:

Note that the ranking changes depending on the safe-search setting of a user's BookWalker account. Users can change the safe-search setting here.

Source: Email correspondence





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.