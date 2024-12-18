Farmagia Anime's 2nd Promo Video Previews sokoninaru's Ending Song

Band performs "miss-dystopia" ending for January 10 anime

The official website for the television anime based on Marvelous' monster-farming/action game Farmagia revealed on Wednesday the anime's second promotional video. The video previews the ending theme song "miss-dystopia" by sokoninaru .

Image via Farmagia © Marvelous Inc.／FARMAGIA project

The anime will premiere on January 10 at 10:30 p.m. JST on, and it will also air on other broadcast channels and streaming services.

The cast, which features returning voices from the game, includes:

Akihiko Sano ( Heybot! ) is directing the anime at Bridge . Shinji Ishihara ( Edens Zero ) is the chief director. Toshizo Nemoto ( Log Horizon ) is handling series composition. Toshiomi Iizumi ( Recorder and Randsell Mi ) is designing the characters based on Fairy Tail artist Hiro Mashima 's original designs. Shuhei Mutsuki ( Spy×Family ) is composing the music. Asian Kung-Fu Generation perform the opening theme song "Life is Beautiful," which is also the theme song for the franchise .

The game launched for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Windows PC via Steam on November 1 in physical and digital formats.

Players take control of " Farmagia " Ten, who lives in the underworld Felicidad. By cultivating the farm, players can raise and take control of monsters to take on opponents and free the land from the oppressive Magus. Monsters can also be fused together to make powerful new forms.

Kōhei Amasaki voices protagonist Ten. Ayane Sakura voices Ten's childhood friend Arche, while Inori Minase voices another of Ten's childhood friends Chica. Atsumi Tanezaki voices the game's mascot Lookie-Loo. Sakura and Minase perform a theme song "dis-dystopia."

The game was previously titled "Project Magia" when it was first announced by Marvelous in May 2023.