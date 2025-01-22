The Flower Princess of Sylph Yuri Manga Gets English Release

Image via Book Walker

Kamejiro announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Wednesday that Kadokawa is publishing yuri manga The Flower Princess of Sylph in English on the Book Walker platform. The artist also plans to contract a translator for English translations on pixiv Fanbox from the fourth volume onwards, after the third volume's release on Book Walker .

Kamejiro added that a physical release would be difficult unless there was an offer from an overseas publisher.

Book Walker describes the story:

Princess Natalia, a lonely ruler of the Kingdom of Wind, Ventfleur, meets Sister Sara, who loves to take care of others...a sweet " Yuri " (girls' love) fantasy. Natalia lost her family, and succeeded the throne to be the King of Ventfleur. She was known as the princess blessed by the spirits--people loved her. However, she was deep in her grief...the only thing that conforted her now was "Sylphide", the holy sword blessed by the wind spirit Sylph. The sword marked her succession to the throne, and it was said that the wielder could see the memories of the past kings by touching the sword. However, Natalia couldn't see anything... although she felt better by holding onto it. One day, a nun named Sara came to her and told her that she will make her healthy. Natalia rejected her first, but Sara won't give up. She was worried about Natalia, but also had a reason she must be by her side.

The series will update with new English chapters gradually.

Kamjiro debuted the series on pixiv Fanbox in May 2020. Kadokawa shipped the third compiled book volume on July 26. The fourth volume will ship on February 1.

Sources: Kamejiro's X/ Twitter account and Pixiv Fanbox





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.