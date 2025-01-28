Nintendo Switch Online Adds Fatal Fury 2, Sutte Hakkun, Super Ninja Boy Games

Sutte Hakkun gets English release for 1st time

Nintendo

Fatal Fury 2

Sutte Hakkun

Super Ninja Boy

Sutte Hakkun

's X/account announced on Friday thatSwitch Online has added the, andgames. This is the first timehas released in English.

The games are available with the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack at no additional cost.

Super Ninja Boy launched in 1991, and Fatal Fury 2 debuted in 1992 for SNES. Nintendo released Sutte Hakkun in 1997 for Super Famicom in Japan.

Fatal Fury

Garō Densetsu

Fatal Fury: King of Fighters

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

SNK

The King of Fighters

SNK

Fatal Fury

Art of Fighting

(known asin Japan) is one of's most iconic fighting game franchises, and is the origin of some of the company's most recognizable characters, including Terry Bogard, Andy Bogard, Mai Shiranui, Blue Mary, Geese Howard, and more.debuted in arcades in 1991, and the latest installment,, debuted in 1999.'s separate fighting gameinitially began as a crossover fighter for'sandfranchises, and their characters have been mainstays in the long-running series until today.

The series inspired the Fatal Fury: Legend of the Hungry Wolf OVA in 1992, Fatal Fury 2: The New Battle OVA in 1993, and Fatal Fury: The Motion Picture in 1994. All three feature Masami Ōbari 's character designs, with Ōbari also directing the third anime. Discotek Media has released all three anime.

The Fatal Fury City of the Wolves fighting game will launch on April 24 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Steam , and the Epic Games Store.

The game will feature a crossover with Street Fighter , and will include characters Ken and Chun-Li. Both characters will be a part of the game's season pass 1. Ken will arrive in summer 2025 and Chun-Li will follow in winter 2025. The first season pass will also include three other characters, slated for summer 2025, fall 2025, and early 2026.

SNK announced the new game at the EVO fighting game tournament in 2022. It is the first new game in more than two decades since the last installment.

