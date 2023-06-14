How would you rate episode 11 of

The Dangers in My Heart ?

©Norio Sakurai(AKITASHOTEN)/The Dangers in My Heart Committee

It seems that the stage is being set for these two to enter an environment where it will be nearly impossible for them to deny their feelings, whether it's to each other or in front of other people. I mentioned a few weeks ago how these two aren't exactly great at hiding their interest in each other. A lot of the intrigue comes from these two trying to overcome their insecurities to accept the obvious right in front of them. However, their friends and classmates don't seem to have those insecurities, so it looks painfully obvious to them, and I like having an episode that sort of addresses that.

Moeko, in the end, was the MVP. It was genuinely heartfelt that she looked after Kyotaro as a friend, giving him space to have his assertive moment while also getting the hell out of there when that dude was starting to lay on the pressure. It's also cute how she teases him in a way that he can't deny that Anna is different from a friend who happens to be a girl. Kyotaro tells almost everyone that he likes Anna, except Anna herself. Now, he has a supportive friend who's not only in on it but also seems willing to support him, which is a huge deal considering how isolated this boy is.

With the winter break coming to an end soon, there is a lot I'm looking forward to when these two are back in their usual familiar environment. I can only imagine Anna walking around with the gift that Kyotaro got her. Now that the two are starting to hold hands, will that lead to more instances of casual physical contact? But before that, we have to celebrate New Year's at the temple, and Anna setting up another date for the two of them while Kyotaro is supposed to be going there with his family. I wonder if this situation is where Kyotaro introduces his "not girlfriend" to his parents and sister. I'm also curious to know how the broken hand might tie into any potentially awkward situations. This show has been climbing up the ranks for many fans these past couple of weeks, and with so many gradual yet substantial steps forward after each passing episode, it's not surprising to see why.

