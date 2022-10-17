×
Your Fall 2022 Daily Streaming Reviews Schedule

posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
Did your favorite series make the cut? Find out now!

This season's Preview Guide was stuffed with big anime but there were a few surprises, too.

For the curious, the most requested series from this season were Spy×Family, followed by Chainsaw Man, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, Mob Psycho 100 III, and Akiba Maid War.

Look below for who will be covering the hits from this season's anime line-up.

Rebecca Silverman
Spy×Family
Bibliophile Princess
Raven of the Inner Palace
Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun
Delicious Party♡Precure

Richard Eisenbeis
Uncle From Another World
The Eminence in Shadow
I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss

Grant Jones
One Piece
Golden Kamuy S4
• Shinobi Ittoki

Steve Jones
Mob Psycho 100 III
Do It Yourself!!

Nicholas Dupree
My Hero Academia
Bocchi the Rock!
• Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War

Christopher Farris
Akiba Maid War
Reincarnated as a Sword
Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These - Intrigue

James Beckett
Chainsaw Man
Pop Team Epic 2
To Your Eternity 2

AJ/Cartoon Cipher
BLUELOCK
Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!
Urusei Yatsura
More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers

Kim Morrissy
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury

