Your Fall 2022 Daily Streaming Reviews Schedule

Your Fall 2022 Daily Streaming Reviews Scheduleposted on by Lynzee Loveridge
This season's Preview Guide was stuffed with big anime but there were a few surprises, too.
For the curious, the most requested series from this season were Spy×Family, followed by Chainsaw Man, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, Mob Psycho 100 III, and Akiba Maid War.
Look below for who will be covering the hits from this season's anime line-up.
Rebecca Silverman
• Spy×Family
• Bibliophile Princess
• Raven of the Inner Palace
• Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun
• Delicious Party♡Precure
Richard Eisenbeis
• Uncle From Another World
• The Eminence in Shadow
• I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss
Grant Jones
• One Piece
• Golden Kamuy S4
• Shinobi Ittoki
Steve Jones
• Mob Psycho 100 III
• Do It Yourself!!
Nicholas Dupree
• My Hero Academia
• Bocchi the Rock!
• Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War
Christopher Farris
• Akiba Maid War
• Reincarnated as a Sword
• Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These - Intrigue
James Beckett
• Chainsaw Man
• Pop Team Epic 2
• To Your Eternity 2
AJ/Cartoon Cipher
• BLUELOCK
• Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!
• Urusei Yatsura
• More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers
Kim Morrissy
• Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury