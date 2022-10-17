Your Fall 2022 Daily Streaming Reviews Schedule

Did your favorite series make the cut? Find out now!

This season's Preview Guide was stuffed with big anime but there were a few surprises, too.

For the curious, the most requested series from this season were Spy×Family , followed by Chainsaw Man , Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury , Mob Psycho 100 III , and Akiba Maid War .

Look below for who will be covering the hits from this season's anime line-up.

Rebecca Silverman

• Spy×Family

• Bibliophile Princess

• Raven of the Inner Palace

• Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun

• Delicious Party♡Precure

Richard Eisenbeis

• Uncle From Another World

• The Eminence in Shadow

• I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss

Grant Jones

• One Piece

• Golden Kamuy S4

• Shinobi Ittoki

Steve Jones

• Mob Psycho 100 III

• Do It Yourself!!

Nicholas Dupree

• My Hero Academia

• Bocchi the Rock!

• Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War

Christopher Farris

• Akiba Maid War

• Reincarnated as a Sword

• Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These - Intrigue

James Beckett

• Chainsaw Man

• Pop Team Epic 2

• To Your Eternity 2

AJ/Cartoon Cipher

• BLUELOCK

• Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!

• Urusei Yatsura

• More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers