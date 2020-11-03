Sherlock Holmes' arch nemesis gets an anime makeover, but Moriarty isn't just a pretty face. A criminal for the people, this supergenius is all about murdering the rich to give rights to the poor and he'll cut down any self-styled aristocrat that gets in his way.

This series is streaming on Funimation

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network .

Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead.



Steve

Nick, today of all days, in our particular country, I think we could really use something light and fluffy to take our minds off of everything else. I know sometimes we like to really dig into complicated stuff (last week's Eiken column notwithstanding), but I don't believe that's the energy we need right now. Let's have fun with this one! Let's talk about something kooky. Let's—





Ah crap I'm gonna holler about class again. Nick, today of all days, in our particular country, I think we could really use something light and fluffy to take our minds off of everything else. I know sometimes we like to really dig into complicated stuff (last week'scolumn notwithstanding), but I don't believe that's the energy we need right now. Let's have fun with this one! Let's talk about something kooky. Let's—Ah crap I'm gonna holler about class again.

Nick

You know, if Moriarty the Patriot came out at any time prior to this year I might be tempted to call it heavy handed. But if nothing else, Q4 of 2020 turned out to be the perfect time for Famous Crime Genius Kills The Rich: The Animation.

You know, ifcame out at any time prior to this year I might be tempted to call it heavy handed. But if nothing else, Q4 of 2020 turned out to be the perfect time for Famous Crime Genius Kills The Rich: The Animation.



I mean the manga was almost certainly written in response to the Occupy movement and the increasingly, blindingly obvious stratification of wealth and power throughout the world, but yes, it really couldn't have picked a better year to get that anime adaptation bump. It is 2020 and boy howdy are we Fed Up.



Just saying, this show hits different after 7 months of working through a plague. I have perhaps never felt more camaraderie with a Victorian London street urchin than this very moment.





Only we made him hot this time. This is anime, after all.

Yeah, personally speaking, I know I've never been as cool with crime as I am at this exact moment in time. So who better to make the star of your story than the Napoleon of Crime himself!Only we made him hot this time. This is anime, after all.

I mean who's to say Moriarty wasn't really hot all along? I bet that posh git Sherlock just had a better publicist is all.

bishonen we have here.

We are definitely living in a sexy Moriarty renaissance. I'll confess a preference for FGO's silver fox version, but I can certainly get down with the blondwe have here.



For all we know James will totally grow into that look. Though he perhaps needs to start working on the butterfly motif soon. For now though he's too busy thinking of murdering rich assholes all day.

He's got his work cut out for him, that's for sure! This is Victorian England we're talking about. But lucky for him, he's not alone in this canon, joined by two other Moriarty brothers who have also devoted their lives to the proverbial devouring of the not-proverbial rich.



Moriarty was one of my favorite premieres during preview guide, and I'm glad to say that basically everything I liked about that first episode has continued into the series proper, which isn't always the case! I was especially impressed to see the show absolutely run with the classism angle, since so many of these victorian-era anime can get caught up in the opulence of the upper class. Not here: the only indulgence this show makes is beautifully ominous sculpture.

love this shot from the premiere, with the exclusive noble club building looking practically gilded, but also looming menacingly above the dirty and drab slums.



Moriarty the Patriot never forgets that the opulence of the nobility only comes at the price of a poor and oppressed class. Hence why Moriarty's first "case" is a nobleman who secretly kidnaps, abuses, and murders young boys from the lower classes. It ain't subtle! But neither, sadly, is reality! Oh yeah, Ithis shot from the premiere, with the exclusive noble club building looking practically gilded, but also looming menacingly above the dirty and drab slums.never forgets that the opulence of the nobility only comes at the price of a poor and oppressed class. Hence why Moriarty's first "case" is a nobleman who secretly kidnaps, abuses, and murders young boys from the lower classes. It ain't subtle! But neither, sadly, is reality!





Speaking of that case, can I just say how much I like having a super-genius character whose intelligence isn't a fucking magic power? After so many mystery stories where the brilliant detective pulls deductions out of their ass or decides magic vampire eyeballs can kill people in the future by rewriting the past, having a guy just set up a basic profile to narrow down a killer was a breath of fresh air.

It's pretty much classic Holmes material, but that stuff is harder to write well than a lot of authors apparently think.

I mean a large chunk of Sherlock adaptations in the last 15 years can attest to that. So I'm very thankful to Moriarty for having some sense.

I just hope we don't get anything resembling Moffat-Vision here:





Well we do have floating Brain Math in the opening, but no word on Elvis yet.

Just gotta hold out hope there. But those hopes are certainly buoyed by the consistency of its surprisingly savvy political messaging. I even mentioned in our Most Anticipated column that, while optimistic, I couldn't help but also imagine the myriad ways this show could fumble its aspirations. However, instead it's been pretty methodical about dissolving those worries. Like, my biggest worry was the potentially muddled message of a "good" nobleman punishing the "bad" ones. Because, spoilers: all nobility is bad.





Those kids are gonna be super important when TikTok gets invented. Well don't worry, 2/3rds of the Moriarty brothers are street orphans who happened to radicalize just the right orphanage and right time.Those kids are gonna be super important when TikTok gets invented.



I knew I was following the right people on Twitter when I saw that scene get plastered and retweeted everywhere after it aired. This is what good praxis looks like, kids.

Yeah, the backstory episodes that follow the premiere do a good job of dispelling a lot of the pitfalls from having an ostensible noblemen exacting revenge on his fellow aristocrats. Mostly it does that by portraying just how much work it would take for Albert - the only actually noble born brother - to take that step himself.





And I loved seeing the show also explicitly call out the shallow narcissism of charity handed down by the ruling class.

And how! Because however much Albert is cognizant of and disgusted with the excesses of the class system, he's also benefited from it and lived a comfortable, sheltered life thanks to it. Having good, "woke" politics is one thing, but being able to practice them in a meaningful way that helps other people is entirely different.And I loved seeing the show also explicitly call out the shallow narcissism of charity handed down by the ruling class.



Oh that was probably my favorite moment of this whole show that doesn't involve cathartic murder. For these guys, the act of taking in another living person is the same as getting a cute pet to show off at parties, and Moriarty Sr. takes it further by only doing it to impress a lady he's trying to cheat on his wife with.

Finally, an anime that understands my fuming frustration every time there's a glowing media profile of Jeff Bezos' latest donation that accounts for exactly 0.00002% of his net worth.

The sheer apathy he treats it with is also a beautiful crystallization of just how much of a stroke job it is. Heck, he farms out picking which orphan to bring home to his son, because as long as there's a warm body hanging out in his shitty guestroom, the job's done.





In other words, he has to personally stab his complete toad of a brother.

Ultimately, the wealthy can't donate their way into good politics, because even with the most "noble" intentions (which are rarely there to begin with), they're still exercising a concentration of authority and power that should not belong to them. Excess wealth is poison. Likewise, Albert could have adopted and financially supported the orphan brothers' radical ambitions all he'd like, but it wouldn't mean anything if that's all he did. He's gotta get his own hands dirty. He has to "atone" for his birthright.In other words, he has to personally stab his complete toad of a brother.



Thankfully that's easier when your brother is an absolute pile of shit with a bad haircut.

Again, he's kind of laughably evil, but I cannot find it in myself to criticize that when I can point to any number of headlines from the past few years about just how craven the one percent consistently proves themselves to be. Real life just has very bad writing! Can't do much about that.





[Editor's Note: This is a William Blake reference!] I do think it's worth acknowledging that for as cathartic as it is, Moriarty is still definitely revenge fantasy, and it facilitates that largely by making its targets very simplistically awful. Though there's definitely some acknowledgement that the societal construct of wealth is what encourages them to be that awful.

At the same time, I can't deny a certain amount of satisfaction that the show's answer to a complex, ingrained, and systemic issue is still, nevertheless, "destroy and devour all rich people." I mean, it couldn't hurt.

opposed to wealth redistribution, though he's more the "help workers break into a rich dude's underground safe" type instead of like, taxes or UBI. Guy's got a flare for the dramatic and I respect that.

I mean James is at least notto wealth redistribution, though he's more the "help workers break into a rich dude's underground safe" type instead of like, taxes or UBI. Guy's got a flare for the dramatic and I respect that.

Moriarty the Patriot can be instructive in that regard by showing them what the alternative is.



You can get taxed a bit more, or a genius orphan duo can organize the murder of your entire family and usurpation of your name and wealth for the purposes of their radical ideals. It's your call. A high-stakes underground heist is definitely a lot more feasible than getting sensible tax rates passed on the wealthy, so I can't argue with his logic. But really, it's in the nobility's best interests to consider wealth redistribution, andcan be instructive in that regard by showing them what the alternative is.You can get taxed a bit more, or a genius orphan duo can organize the murder of your entire family and usurpation of your name and wealth for the purposes of their radical ideals. It's your call.



Honestly I'm not sure how much I'd be into this show were it not airing at the exact right time where I just need something this bald faced and grim. Seeing a rich dude eat dirt because he refused healthcare to a poor family with a dying child just hits different in a country with nearly a quarter million COVID deaths and counting, y'know?

To be fair that kid also brought a fork to a class war. He wasn't gonna make it past 15 regardless of the murder orphans.Honestly I'm not sure how much I'd be into this show were it not airing at the exact right time where I just need something this bald faced and grim. Seeing a rich dude eat dirt because he refused healthcare to a poor family with a dying child just hits different in a country with nearly a quarter million COVID deaths and counting, y'know?



Oh I had to give the most grimly unsatisfying guffaw at this perfect encapsulation of the American healthcare establishment.





It's not subtle. It's not "balanced." But god damn if I didn't get the biggest belly laugh at the exact moment this guy tripped Moriarty's murder switch.





Ah, well, nevertheless.

Buddy, you better hope your heart medicine doesn't have any adverse reactions with something else that grows in your exotic garden built on the back of hardworking laborers.Ah, well, nevertheless.



I do appreciate that outside of just revenge, this episode is also about encouraging the people caught beneath the bootheels to believe in their own worth, rather than accepting the garbage hand they've been dealt by a crooked dealer.

really appreciate about Moriarty the Patriot . A lesser, more cowardly show might have aimed for more nuanced conclusions, with Moriarty's clients haunted by their deeds. But nope! So far everyone Moriarty has helped has left the show better than they entered it.

Oh yeah, that's the other big thing Iappreciate about. A lesser, more cowardly show might have aimed for more nuanced conclusions, with Moriarty's clients haunted by their deeds. But nope! So far everyone Moriarty has helped has left the show better than they entered it.

Nothing fixes a rocky marriage like being co-conspirators in the murder, I suppose.



Indeed! Every step of the way, the series assures us that these noblemen deserved what was coming to them. Because in the end, the act of accumulating and hoarding unfathomable amounts of power and wealth does more harm than any single act of violence can hope to achieve. There's no "both sides" to oppression.

Moriarty the Patriot is putting down I am definitely lapping up.

Unfortunately this particular form of praxis has to stay aspirational for most of us. Not many opportunities to sneak in convenient food allergens into a nobleman's brunch, y'know? But sometimes I don't need something to be nuanced or realistic, and whateveris putting down I am definitely lapping up.



Yep, it's proper bloody wish fulfillment, but it's proven to be a lot smarter and more satisfying than I could have hoped. And while it might prove too bitter for some audiences, I know I'm pouring myself a big ol' glass of Moriarty's special rich people murder juice. He's the antihero we need right now.