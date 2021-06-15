My Hero Academia Ep 100: The Calm Before the Storm The ANN Aftershow -Ep 100: The Calm Before the Storm

With the wrap up of the Class 1-A vs 1-B fight, the student heroes have some time for self-reflection and improvement. Deku tries to replicate Black Whip, Todoroki and Bakugo finally get their provisional hero licenses, and Shinso sees the fruit of his hard work. ALSO: Get up-to-date on all those Netflix Geek'd Week announcements!

Subscribe via:

Meet the Hosts!

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.

Cartoon Cipher (AJ) is a cosplayer and YouTube video producer where and the Cartoon Cipher team decode the music of your favorite anime and the English dub dialogue tracks that sometimes come with them. He'll serve as ANN's My Hero Academia expert for the podcast.

Watch the full video here:

Or listen to the audio only podcast version here:

00:00 Intros

01:00 THE NEWS

- Netflix Geek'd Week!

-Make My Day

-Bright: Samurai Soul

-The War of the Rohirrim

-Exception

- Yoko Kanno is back for Cowboy Bebop live-action

-New Castlevania

-Upcoming Netflix release dates

23:00 My Hero Academia chat!

If you like the show, be sure to write us up a review over on iTunes !

Have questions for the ANN Aftershow hosts? Tweet 'em to @ANN_Lynzee! Or check out the community forums thread about the show, or send email questions to [email protected]!