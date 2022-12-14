The ANN Aftershow

Dabi's Long-Awaited Reveal is Here

Dabi finally revealed his long-orchestrated plan to take down the hero-worshipping society in My Hero Academia ! How will the #1 Hero bounce back when his past is on full display? Plus, this week's episode of Chainsaw Man sees Power and Denji enter rigorous training in the wake of last week's destruction...but will they survive?



The ANN After Show streams live on YouTube , Facebook , and Twitter Spaces on Tuesday at 6pm PT/9pm ET. You can listen to the podcast version on Mondays on Spotify , Apple Music, and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. The ANN After Show is part of the BLEAV Network.

Subscribe via:

Meet the Hosts!

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

James Beckett is one of ANN's resident series reviewers and he's never shy to let the world know how he really feels. You can find his impressions of the latest shows in the Preview Guide and well as episode reviews for hit anime series.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.



You can support us by picking up one of our t-shirts at the BLEAV store here ! Available in four colors!

Watch the full video here:

Or listen to the audio-only podcast version here:



00:00 – Introductions

01:20 – Jacki live-reacts to Akiba Maid War 's stinger reveal

05:20 – Ranko makes a play for love...that ends in tragedy

26:50 – The sheer emotional intensity (and stupidity) of Chainsaw Man

50:18 – Side convo: Bram Stoker 's Dracula

55:25 – Dabi's Dance rips the band-aid off the Todoroki family trauma

01:08:30 – NEWS: Hayao Miyazaki 's new movie has a release date

01:11:00 – Miyazaki's greatest hits

01:17:00 – The live-action My Hero Academia film is coming to Netflix

01:21:00 – The racy world of Guillermo del Toro



If you like the show, be sure to write us up a review over on Apple Music!

Have questions for the ANN Aftershow hosts? Tweet 'em to @ANN_Lynzee! Or check out the community forums thread about the show, or send email questions to [email protected]!