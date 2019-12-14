Live-Action Shin Ultraman Film's Visual Features Ultraman with No Color Timer

The staff for Studio Khara 's new Shin Ultraman (New Ultraman) film revealed a visual for the film at the "Tsuburaya Convention 2019" event on Saturday. In the below image, the titular Ultraman is not wearing a color timer.

Cinema Today is also streaming a video of the presentation of the visual.

Takumi Saitou will play the film's main character, the man who can transform into Ultraman. Masami Nagasawa will be the partner of the main character. Hidetoshi Nishijima will also star in the film.

The film will debut in 2021. Shin Godzilla director Shinji Higuchi and his Higuchi-Gumi team are helming the project, and Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno is in charge of planning and scripts.

A draft of the script was completed on February 5, and Anno will focus on the project after completing Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ) , Studio Khara 's new Evangelion film. TOHO will distribute Shin Ultraman .

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ) will open in theaters in Japan in June 2020.

Source: Cinema Today