Disastrous Life of Saiki K.'s Shūichi Asō Pens 1-Shot in Shonen Jump Magazine

The third 2020 issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Shūichi Asō ( The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. ) will pen a new one-shot manga that Shueisha will publish in the combined fourth and fifth issue of the magazine on December 23. The new chapter is celebrating Asō's marriage as well as the upcoming debut of the The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened anime.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened ( Saiki Kusuo no Psi Nan Psi Shidō-Hen ) will have six episodes and will stream exclusively on Netflix worldwide starting on December 30.

Asō launched the The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2012, and ended it in February 2018. Asō launched a four-panel sequel manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2018.

The first season of anime shorts based on the manga premiered in July 2016. Funimation streamed the anime series under the title The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English broadcast dub for the series. The second anime season aired in January to June 2018. A 55-minute "concluding" anime special aired in Japan in December 2018.

The manga also inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in October 2017, and the Saiki Kusuo no Psi Nan : Bōsō Bōsō! Psychic Battle app that launched with an original story in April 2018.