Silent Hill Artist Masahiro Itō Works on New Project

Artist and illustrator Masahiro Itō revealed on Sunday that he is working on a "new title" as a core member, but that he cannot say anything about the new project yet.

Itō is perhaps best known as the creature designer of the first three games in Konami 's Silent Hill , as well as being the art director for the second and third games. He most recently provided creature designs for Konami 's Metal Gear Survive game.

Konami was planning a Silent Hills game in 2014 with game director Hideo Kojima , actor Norman Reedus , director Guillermo del Toro , and manga creator Junji Ito . Konami then confirmed in April 2015 that it had cancelled the project. Kojima and 7780s Studio had released a "P.T." (Playable Teaser) demo that had revealed the game in August 2014.

The most recent game in the main Silent Hill series is Silent Hill: Downpour , which launched for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in March 2012. The Silent Hill: Book of Memories PlayStation Vita spinoff game launched in October 2012.

