Kin-iro Mosaic Anime Film Reveals Title, Teaser Visual

The official website for the new anime film adaptation of Yui Hara 's Kin-iro Mosaic manga revealed the film's title and teaser visual on Saturday. The film is titled Kin-iro Mosaic Thank you!! .

Munenori Nawa ( NAKAIMO - My Little Sister Is Among Them! , R-15 ) is directing the film at Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ , and Yuniko Ayana ( Hello!! KINMOZA , Kinmoza! Kiniro + Mosaic ) is writing the script. Kazuyuki Ueda ( Hello!! KINMOZA , Kinmoza! Kiniro + Mosaic ) is designing the characters.

Hara launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Max in April 2010, and the series ended on March 19. Houbunsha released the 11th compiled book volume on April 27. A special Kin-iro Mosaic Best wishes manga launched in the July issue of the magazine in May.

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English. The original manga's story begins with Shinobu, a 15-year-old, seemingly "pure Japanese" girl who did a homestay in Great Britain. Even after coming back to Japan, she still misses her time overseas. One day, an air mail letter arrives from Alice, the girl in Shinobu's host family in Great Britain. The letter reads, "Shinobu, I'm coming to Japan!" The "Japanese/British girls' light comedy" follows the lives of Shinobu, Alice, and other girls from both Japan and Great Britain.

The first anime series based on the manga aired in 2013, and the second series, Hello!! KINMOZA , premiered in 2015. Crunchyroll streamed both seasons as they aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks released the first series on home video in 2014, and released the sequel in October 2016. The Kin-iro Mosaic: Pretty Days anime special episode opened in theaters in Japan in November 2016.