Transformers: Earthspark Animated Series Streams Trailer for Season Finale

Paramount Plus began streaming a trailer for the season finale of the Transformers: Earthspark animated series on Friday. The season finale comprising multiple episodes will stream on July 28.

The show debuted exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States on November 11, and debuted on Paramount+ and select Nickelodeon channels internationally. The show will have 26 episodes.

The animated series follows a new species of Transformers who are trying to find their place and purpose among the Autobots, Decepticons, and the human family who adopt them. Claudia Spinelli, who is overseeing Nickelodeon 's creative team, stated that the show features "both original characters and fan-favorites."

The cast (pictured above) includes:

Ant Ward ( Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ) and Nicole Dubuc ( Transformers: Rescue Bots ), are the show's executive producers, along with co-executive producer and developer Dale Malinowski ( Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ). Nickelodeon 's Conrad Montgomery and Entertainment One 's Mikiel Houser are overseeing the show's production. Kari Rosenberg is the executive in charge of production and for eOne. Hasbro is credited as a production partner.