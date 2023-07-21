News
Transformers: Earthspark Animated Series Streams Trailer for Season Finale
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Paramount Plus began streaming a trailer for the season finale of the Transformers: Earthspark animated series on Friday. The season finale comprising multiple episodes will stream on July 28.
The 💥 bots 💥 are 💥 BACK 💥— Paramount+ (@paramountplus) July 21, 2023
Transformers: #EarthSpark epic season finale streaming July 28 on #ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/Bd5C4mcXEv
The show debuted exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States on November 11, and debuted on Paramount+ and select Nickelodeon channels internationally. The show will have 26 episodes.
The animated series follows a new species of Transformers who are trying to find their place and purpose among the Autobots, Decepticons, and the human family who adopt them. Claudia Spinelli, who is overseeing Nickelodeon's creative team, stated that the show features "both original characters and fan-favorites."
The cast (pictured above) includes:
- Danny Pudi as Bumblebee
- Alan Tudyk as Optimus Prime
- Kathreen Khavari as Twitch Malto
- Zeno Robinson as Thrash Malto
- Sydney Mikayla as Robby Malto
- Zion Broadnax as Morgan "Mo" Malto
- Benny Latham as Dot Malto
- Jon Jon Briones as Alex Malto
- Rory McCann as Megatron
- Cissy Jones as ELITA-1
- Diedrich Bader as Mandroid
Ant Ward (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and Nicole Dubuc (Transformers: Rescue Bots), are the show's executive producers, along with co-executive producer and developer Dale Malinowski (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). Nickelodeon's Conrad Montgomery and Entertainment One's Mikiel Houser are overseeing the show's production. Kari Rosenberg is the executive in charge of production and for eOne. Hasbro is credited as a production partner.
Sources: Paramount Plus' YouTube channel and Twitter account