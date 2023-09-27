×
New Zenryoku Usagi Anime Premieres on October 7

posted on by Alex Mateo

© イケダケイ / ビー・バード / THEATRE ACADEMY
The official website for the "Reiwa-era" anime project for Kei Ikeda's Zenryoku Usagi manga announced on Wednesday that the series will premiere on TV Saitama on October 7 at 5:55 p.m. JST before airing on TV Kanagawa and Chiba TV. The anime will also stream on DMM TV and d Anime Store on October 8.

As previously announced, Atsushi Nigorikawa is directing the new anime at Rising Force, and Misa Morie is writing the scripts. Miki Urashima is desiging the characters. Shinya Satō (PICKUP) and Hiroshi Ukai (Bros. Bird) are producing.

The gag comedy centers around hardworking construction builders — who happen to be rabbits — with the simple mottos "Give everything you've got in anything you do" and "Live with everything you've got."

Ikeda first posted the manga online, and Media Factory (later Kadokawa) published the manga in four volumes with two side-story volumes.

The manga already inspired a series of 52 shorts that aired in Japan within the Chibi Ani Gekijō (Tiny Anime Theater) program in 2008 (during Japan's previous Heisei era). Ikeda and Media Factory have also created numerous spinoff goods featuring the characters.

Sources: Zenryoku Usagi anime's website, Comic Natalie


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
