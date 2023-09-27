New Zenryoku Usagi Anime Premieres on October 7

© イケダケイ / ビー・バード / THEATRE ACADEMY

The official website for the "Reiwa-era" anime project for'smanga announced on Wednesday that the series will premiere onon October 7 at 5:55 p.m. JST before airing onand. The anime will also stream onandon October 8.

As previously announced, Atsushi Nigorikawa is directing the new anime at Rising Force , and Misa Morie is writing the scripts. Miki Urashima is desiging the characters. Shinya Satō ( PICKUP ) and Hiroshi Ukai (Bros. Bird) are producing.

The gag comedy centers around hardworking construction builders — who happen to be rabbits — with the simple mottos "Give everything you've got in anything you do" and "Live with everything you've got."

Ikeda first posted the manga online, and Media Factory (later Kadokawa ) published the manga in four volumes with two side-story volumes.

The manga already inspired a series of 52 shorts that aired in Japan within the Chibi Ani Gekijō (Tiny Anime Theater) program in 2008 (during Japan's previous Heisei era). Ikeda and Media Factory have also created numerous spinoff goods featuring the characters.

Sources: Zenryoku Usagi anime's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.