AnimEigo Ships Bubblegum Crash Anime's Blu-ray Disc on January 21

posted on by Alex Mateo

Image courtesy of AnimEigo
AnimEigo announced on Monday that it will release the HD remaster version of the Bubblegum Crash anime on Blu-ray Disc on January 21, 2025.

Episodes 1 and 3 will have an AstroRes upscale, and episode 2 will feature a new film scan. The company is also releasing the anime on video-on-demand.

The three-episode original video anime (OVA) is a sequel to the Bubblegum Crisis anime, and it debuted in 1991. Hiroshi Ishiodori and Hiroyuki Fukushima directed and storyboarded the anime, and Emu Arii wrote the scripts. AnimEigo previously released the series on VHS, LaserDisc, and DVD.

