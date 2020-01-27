Dorohedoro Anime Gets Free 8-bit PC Browser Game

Game coincides with anime's 3rd episode featuring 'Living Dead Day'

The official website for the television anime of Q Hayashida 's Dorohedoro manga unveiled an 8-bit PC browser game titled Dorohedoro 8-bit Game ~Living Dead Day Survivor~ on Sunday. The free game will be available on the website until February 1 at 11:59 p.m. JST. The game is a 2D beat 'em up that supports up to two players in cooperative play. Players control either Caiman or Nikaidō and fight zombies. The game commemorates the anime's third episode, which aired on Sunday and featured "Living Dead Day." Players in Japan who earn high scores can earn prizes, such as a t-shirt or a sticker.

The anime premiered on January 12 on Tokyo MX . The anime streams in Japan on Netflix , and Netflix premiered the show before its premiere on Japanese television. The anime will have 12 television episodes, plus six new "Ma no Omake" (Magic Bonus) original video anime episodes.

Viz Media describes the story in the manga's first volume:

In a city so dismal it's known only as "the Hole," a clan of Sorcerers have been plucking people off the streets to use as guinea pigs for atrocious "experiments" in the black arts. In a dark alley, Nikaido found Caiman, a man with a reptile head and a bad case of amnesia. To undo the spell, they're hunting and killing the Sorcerers in the Hole, hoping that eventually they'll kill the right one. But when En, the head Sorcerer, gets word of a lizard-man slaughtering his people, he sends a crew of "cleaners" into the Hole, igniting a war between two worlds.

Yuichiro Hayashi ( Garo the Animation , Garo: Divine Flame , Kakegurui ) is directing the anime at MAPPA . Hiroshi Seko ( Banana Fish , Mob Psycho 100 , Vinland Saga ) is in charge of series composition. Tomohiro Kishi ( 91 Days , Garo -Vanishing Line- ) is designing the characters. [K]NoW_NAME ( Sakura Quest , Fairy gone ) are composing the music.

The science-fiction manga debuted in Shogakukan 's Monthly Ikki magazine in 1999, and later moved to Hibana and then Monthly Shonen Sunday . The manga ended in September 2018. The manga's 23rd and final compiled book volume shipped in November 2018.