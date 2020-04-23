Steins;Gate's Newest Announcement is Time-Traveling Hello Kitty

The sixth announcement for the Steins;Gate visual novel 10th anniversary is bringing Japan's cutest ambassador to the Future Gadget Lab . Sanrio 's Hello Kitty has crossed time and space as part of the "Chance Encounter of Goldich Party" collaboration. Illustrator huke drew the iconic mascot for the event.

"Chance Encounter of Goldich Party" was first announced in January at the "Science ADV Live S;G 1010th Anniversary" event at Zepp Diver City in Tokyo. The Steins;Gate official website is currently hosting four prologue episodes where Hello Kitty encounters the series' cast.

The website will add tie-in merchandise to the "Fancy Goods Laboratory" section in the future.

The Steins;Gate franchise is planning 10 announcements for its 10th anniversary. So far the site has revealed the Science ADV Live S;G 1010th Anniversary event, a stamp rally that took over Akihabara, limited edition merchandise sold at Comic Market 96, 10th anniversary visuals that could be purchased through Blockchain, a Future Gadget Lab booth at Comiket 97, and a Hollywood live-action television series.

Source: Comic Natalie