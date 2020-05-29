Crunchyroll Staff Honor Anime News Network Executive Editor Zac Bertschy

Many in the industry, including the staff of Anime News Network , have spent the past week in mourning the loss of our dear friend and colleague Zac Bertschy. As the executive editor and content craftsman of this website, Zac's prestige reached beyond just Anime News Network to anime fandom and the industry at large. Today, anime streaming service Crunchyroll published an editorial honoring Zac's accomplishments and his relationships with its staff, including Adam Sheehan , Kyle Cardine, Victoria Holden , Cayla Coats , Miles Thomas, and Joe Luster.

"Zac wasn't just a friend I cared for. Zac represented parts of the anime industry I loved from afar as a child," Holden wrote. "When I did finally find my way into the anime industry, he never once questioned my experience or knowledge."

Visitors can read more of the staff's heartfelt tribute on the Crunchyroll website.

Family, friends, colleagues, and fans are welcome to attend today's digital memorial service for Zac hosted by Justin Sevakis on Twitch. The moderated chat will open at 8:30pm EDT/5:30pm PDT with service beginning at 9pm EDT/6pm PDT.

Source: Crunchyroll