Kyōto's Minami-za Theater Collaborates With Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba for Exhibition

A collaborative kabuki exhibition starring characters from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be held at Kyōto's Minami-za theater, one of the oldest kabuki theaters in Japan, from November 6 to 23.

This exhibition is an extension of the " Kimetsu no Yaiba X Kabuki-za Theater Teahouse" exhibition, which was originally scheduled to be held at Tokyo's Kabuki-za theater in the spring but was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. As such, some of the costumes and illustrations for the Kabuki-za exhibition have been reworked, and new content has been added. For example, in addition to featuring mini-character illustrations of Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, Inosuke and Giyuu in kabuki costumes, this upcoming exhibition will also include new illustrations of the Pillars from the series.

During of the exhibition, the stage and lobby of the Minami-za theater will be used as a "Kabuki Nokan". This newly-created space will display costumes from "Minamoto Yorimitsu and the Four Heavenly Kings", a play about demon-slaying in the kabuki world that bears similarities with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba . Also going on display are kabuki costume illustrations for the anime's cast of characters, which are drawn by ufotable under the supervision of kabuki production company Shochiku . Finally, the exhibition will also feature exclusive merchandise, admission benefits, and more.

Ticket sales date and other details will be announced at a later date. The exhibition will be conducted with full consideration of COVID-19 prevention measures.

Sources: Comic Natalie, Exhibition Event Page