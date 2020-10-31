Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear's Yuna Gets New Figure That Shows Off Her Overpowered Bear Costume

Good Smile has released a figure of Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear 's Yuna in her bear outfit. The 17 cm-tall figure currently retails at 3900 yen, and comes complete with Yuna's black and white bear puppet gloves.

This figure is currently open for pre-orders at Good Smile's online store until November 25. Orders will be shipped in March 2021.

Yuna's figure is also part of Good Smile's new 'POP UP PARADE' figure series which prioritizes ease of use, affordability, and speedy delivery. All figures in the series have a standardized height of 17-18 cm, a price of 3900 yen, and will be delivered approximately four months after purchase. You can check out the other figures in the series here.

The Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear anime adapts Kumanano and 029 's light novels of the same name and is currently streaming on Funimation at 9:00 am ET on Wednesdays.

Sources: Comic Natalie, Good Smile Online Shop