Yuri!!! on Ice Animation Director Draws Victor's Dog as a Molcar
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The Molcar stop-motion animated series has been going viral in Japan. For those unaware of it, it's a show about cars anthropomorphized as guinea pigs. Although the series isn't licensed outside of Asia, each episode has been getting over a million views on Bandai Namco Arts' YouTube channel alone.
Even Japanese animation professionals have been jumping onto the Molcar trend. Noriko Itou, who served as animation director on Yuri!!! on Ice, provided her own amusing take on a Molcar by drawing Victor's dog Makkachin as one. Victor himself is shown happily driving inside the Makkachin Molcar.
モルカー4話見ました pic.twitter.com/Q3E6Z9iyxc— 伊藤憲子/Noriko Ito (@nrkito) January 27, 2021
Itou commented: "I watched Molcar episode 4." The episode debuted on Tuesday.
Molcar premiered on TV Tokyo on January 5. The series is written and directed by Tomoki Misato. It is produced by Shinei Animation and Japan Green Hearts.