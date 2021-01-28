Yuri!!! on Ice Animation Director Draws Victor's Dog as a Molcar

The Molcar stop-motion animated series has been going viral in Japan. For those unaware of it, it's a show about cars anthropomorphized as guinea pigs. Although the series isn't licensed outside of Asia, each episode has been getting over a million views on Bandai Namco Arts ' YouTube channel alone.

Even Japanese animation professionals have been jumping onto the Molcar trend. Noriko Itou , who served as animation director on Yuri!!! on Ice , provided her own amusing take on a Molcar by drawing Victor's dog Makkachin as one. Victor himself is shown happily driving inside the Makkachin Molcar.

Itou commented: "I watched Molcar episode 4." The episode debuted on Tuesday.