Malaysian Comic Magazine Censors Attack On Titan Manga...With Pants

A Malaysian comic magazine has taken upon itself to protect the modesty of the humanoid titans in Attack on Titan by applying clothing on their usually-naked form, despite the fact that the titans are originally depicted without genitalia. A tweet by WallyyTheGreat showcased an example of this peculiar censorship:

The Attack on Titan manga in Malaysia is very different.....



There the titans wear a pair of underwears because of the censorship laws there💀 pic.twitter.com/1VTlHA3A0Y — ウォリー⚡ (@WallyyTheGreat) February 2, 2021

Reddit user u/TheUltraGuy101 also posted several images of the same censorship being applied to the Colossal and Armored Titans:



Source:u/TheUltraGuy101

As for Annie's Female Titan, heavier censorship is apparently warranted – i.e., a bodysuit:

the censored manga seems to have come from another publisher, many in the country know pic.twitter.com/s2LzQgK6RK — ウォリー⚡ (@WallyyTheGreat) February 3, 2021

As WallyyTheGreat and several other Reddit and Twitter users pointed out, the censored panels are supposedly from Kreko, a magazine that published several manga series translated to the Malay language. Kreko was discontinued in 2019.

It is possible that Kreko applied the censorship in compliance with Malaysian laws on media content. The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Content Code stipulates that nudity and sex cannot be shown without explicit approval from the Film Censorship Board.

Images via u/TheUltraGuy101

Sources: WallyyTheGreat's Twitter post, TheUltraGuy101's Reddit post, Mothership