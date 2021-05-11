Prince of Tennis Gets 20th Anniversary Event on October 10

The Prince of Tennis series announced a " TeniPri 20th Anniversary Event -Future-" event on October 10 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the television anime broadcast. The event will be held in the Tokyo Dome City Hall.

Voice actors Junko Minagawa (Ryōma Echizen), Ryotaro Okiayu (Kunimitsu Tezuka), Takayuki Kondō (Shuichiro Ôishi), Yuki Kaida (Shusuke Fuji), Kenjiro Tsuda (Sadaharu Inui), Hiroki Takahashi (Eiji Kikumaru), Naru Kawamoto (Takashi Kawamura), Masaya Onosaka (Takeshi Momoshiro), and Kohei Kiyasu (Kaoru Kaidoh) will appear at the event.

The staff also unveiled a logo depicting the colors of the following schools: Seishun Academy Middle School Division, Fudōmine Middle School, St Rudolph Academy Middle School, Yamabuki Middle School, Hyōtei Academy Middle School Division, Rokkaku Middle School, Rikkai University-Affiliated Middle School, Higa Middle School, Shitenhōji Middle School, and U-17.

From May 5 to October 10, The New Prince of Tennis official anime YouTube channel will stream an episode of the TV anime series every weeknight at 9:00 pm JST for premium viewers. The streams will not be archived.

Takeshi Konomi serialized The Prince of Tennis manga 's original run in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1999 to 2008. The manga followed middle school tennis player Ryōma Echizen as he battles rivals to reach the national tournament. The television anime debuted in Japan on TV Tokyo on October 10, 2001.

Konomi then launched The New Prince of Tennis manga series in Shueisha 's Jump Square magazine in 2009. The story picks up after the national tournament, when Ryōma joins a select group of middle school players at Japan's top training camp for players under 17.

The series has inspired various anime and live-action projects. A 3DCG anime film will open in Japan on September 3.

Source: Comic Natalie