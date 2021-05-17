Okayama International Circuit Commemorates 30th Anniversary With Anime Short

The Okayama International Circuit motorsport race track will commemorate its 30th anniversary with an anime short titled "Hairpin Double," which will be released this fall. Tomohito Naka ( Initial D Legend 3: Dream , Sword Gai: The Animation ) will direct the short at Felix Film .

The anime tells the story of five girls who are charged with protecting the Okayama International Circuit from unknown life forms that are assailing the circuit. The girls transform into the "Hairpin Double" super sentai-inspired group as a reference to how the circuit is known for its two hairpin curves.

The anime will feature the voices of M.A.O (Red), Hisako Kanemoto (Blue), Miharu Hanai (Yellow), Shiori Izawa (Green), and Reina Kondo (Pink). Ryo Horikawa will play the race official. In addition, the idol unit PaRet, which is active on the Okayama International Circuit as Race Queens will appear in the anime and perform the theme song "Road to Victory."

Tokio Nazuka from Tsumugu Akita Animation Lab's literature department will write the script. Illustrator Uzushio Pawn will provide the character design concept, while Chiyoko Sakamoto will adapt them to animation.

