Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles Anime Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

The Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles anime launched a crowdfunding campaign on the Anime Fund website on Tuesday. The campaign describes itself as a "historic first," with the explicit intention of building up hype around the anime. The funding goal is 5 million yen (approximately US$45,100).

Depending on their tier, backers will earn merch items such as reproduced key animation and copies of the voice-recording script. New rewards will be added as characters are introduced in the anime. The first introduced character is protagonist Rio following the debut of episode 1.

The campaign will run until October 1, and has earned around 3 million yen (approximately US$27,100) at the time of this writing.

The anime premiered in Japan on July 5 at 26:00 (effectively, July 6 at 2:00 a.m.).

