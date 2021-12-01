Uma Musume Takes Crown For Google Play Best of 2021

Game also topped user vote category, reached top 5 in "Exciting" category

Google Play 's Japan division announced the results of its Google Play Best of 2021 awards on Tuesday. Cygames ' Uma Musume Pretty Derby was declared the top game by editorial choice; it also won the "Most Excellent Choice" award in the user vote.

In the "Exciting" category, the game also received a category award, although the top prize went to The Pokémon Company International and Tencent 's TiMi Studio Group's Pokémon Unite game.

The full results in the games section are below:

Best Game 2021

Uma Musume Pretty Derby

User Vote Category

Most Excellent Award: Uma Musume Pretty Derby

Top 5: Sangokushi Shinsen, Touhou Danmaku Kagura, Blue Archive, Pokémon Unite

Exciting Category

Grand Prize: Pokémon Unite

Top 5: Uma Musume Pretty Derby , Sangokushi Shinsen, My Hero Academia Ultra Impact, Lineage2M

Indie Category

Grand Prize: Omoide no Shokudо̄ Monogatari 2 ~Kokoro ni Shimiru Shо̄wa Series~

Top 5: Succubus Guild, Jinrо̄ Shogi, Baba Is You, Dungeon Village 2

Cute & Casual Category

Grand Prize: Sumikkogurashi Farm

Top 5: Touhou Danmaku Kagura, Tom and Jerry: Chase, HoneyWorks Premium Live, Royal Match

Creative Category

Grand Prize: NieR Re[in]carnation

Top 5: Idoly Pride , The Ants: Underground Kingdom, Disney Music Parade, Alchemy Stars

The English version of the best of Google Play has its own categories, with Pokémon Unite getting nominated for Best Competitive.

Uma Musume Pretty Derby launched on February 24 for iOS and Android. The game was originally slated for a release in Winter 2018, and was delayed in order to raise the game's quality. The game got a release on PC via DMM Games on March 10.

Uma Musume was one of the top-grossing mobile games worldwide as of April 2021. It reached over 9 million downloads in July. The title also topped the game category of this year's Yahoo! Japan Search Awards.

The multimedia franchise includes an anime adaptation that ran for two seasons. Its characters, based on real racehorses, have inspired fans to help care for their favorite character's namesakes.

Source: Google Japan Blog