Tokyo Revengers, Evangelion, Uma Musume Top Yahoo! Japan Search Awards

falls to 3rd place after two years on the top

Tokyo Revengers , Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time , and Uma Musume Pretty Derby were the winners of the Yahoo! Japan Search Awards in the anime, film, and game categories respectively. The results were announced as part of the award's cultural category last Wednesday.

Notably, Tokyo Revengers knocked Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba off its throne after its two-year top showing. Demon Slayer was third this year, while Jujutsu Kaisen was second.

In the film category, Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Final and Mamoru Hosoda 's BELLE were the second and third winners respectively. In the drama category, the live-action television series Okaeri Mone ranked in at first place.

The awards are decided based on the number of searches for a particular term compared to the year before. The people, products, and media that receives the most drastic increase in searches compared to the previous year receive awards. This year's results take into account data from January 1 to November 1.

The full results for "The Faces of the Year," which comprise of the actors, comedians, athletes, models, musicians, idols, and voice actors with the most Yahoo! search momentum, will be announced on December 9.

Source: Comic Natalie