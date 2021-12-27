Inio Asano, Sushio, More Draw Billboard Illustrations For Pokémon Go's 5th Anniversary

360° panorama images to be displayed in train stations around Japan

Manga artist Inio Asano ( A Girl on the Shore , Goodnight Punpun , Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction ) drew a billboard illustration to celebrate Pokémon GO 's 5th anniversary. The "360° Playground" ad takes the form of a 360° panorama image, featuring illustrations by five visual artists. Besides Asano, Trigger animator Sushio participated in the ad campaign, as well as illustrators Haru Akasaka, TAO, and Hirotaka Tanaka.

The ad will be displayed in the JR Shinjuku's station central passageway from December 26 to January 2, before moving to other train stations around Japan. It will also get a newspaper spread in the Yomiuri Shimbun on January 1. Each region will use a different illustrator's image; Asano's will be displayed in the Osaka edition.

Source: Comic Natalie