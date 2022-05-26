Kindaichi Case Files 30th Anniversary Manga Bundles NFT

The first compiled volume of Fumiya Sato and Seimaru Amagi 's Kindachi Case Files 30th manga shipped on Monday with an added bonus for those who purchase the limited edition: a 30th anniversary exclusive "NFT" card, which comes with a gift code to redeem a full-color booklet titled Kindaichi NFT no Jikenbo (Kindachi NFT Case Files).

The limited-edition "Legend Mystery People & Famous Scene 3D Card" NFTs come in 10 varieties. Each limited-edition book will bundle one card randomly.

The Kindachi Case Files 30th manga is a new serialization to mark the 30th anniversary of Fumiya Sato , Yōzaburō Kanari , and Seimaru Amagi 's Kindaichi Case Files manga . It tells the story of a high school student Kindaichi who tries to solve the murder mystery of the Yatagarasu village.

Amagi and Sato launched the original manga in 1992, and Tokyopop published it in English. The manga inspired a sequel, other spinoff manga, anime movies, original video anime ( OVA ) projects, and a television anime series.

The series has a new live-action series adaptation. The series premiered in April and airs on NTV on Sundays at 10:30 p.m.

Source: Comic Natalie