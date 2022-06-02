Studio Pierrot Launches YouTube Channel For Classic Anime Streaming

Studio Pierrot launched an official YouTube channel on Wednesday for streaming classic anime titles for a limited time. The channel launched with a video celebrating the Hikaru no Go anime's 20th anniversary and the first episode of The Wonderful Adventures of Nils .

In addition, the studio will stream four Magical Angel Creamy Mami OVAs: Mahō no Tenshi Creamy Mami: Eien no Once More , Magical Angel Creamy Mami: Lovely Serenade , Creamy Mami: Long Good-Bye , and Magical Angel Creamy Mami: Curtain Call . They will be available for one week each throughout June, starting with Eien no Once More on June 3.

The studio will also stream a selection of 13 episodes from Osomatsu-kun and three episodes Ghost Stories for a limited time, with further streaming titles to be announced at a later date. The channel will update every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 6:30 p.m. JST.

