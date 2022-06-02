Interest
Studio Pierrot Launches YouTube Channel For Classic Anime Streaming
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Studio Pierrot launched an official YouTube channel on Wednesday for streaming classic anime titles for a limited time. The channel launched with a video celebrating the Hikaru no Go anime's 20th anniversary and the first episode of The Wonderful Adventures of Nils.
In addition, the studio will stream four Magical Angel Creamy Mami OVAs: Mahō no Tenshi Creamy Mami: Eien no Once More, Magical Angel Creamy Mami: Lovely Serenade, Creamy Mami: Long Good-Bye, and Magical Angel Creamy Mami: Curtain Call. They will be available for one week each throughout June, starting with Eien no Once More on June 3.
The studio will also stream a selection of 13 episodes from Osomatsu-kun and three episodes Ghost Stories for a limited time, with further streaming titles to be announced at a later date. The channel will update every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 6:30 p.m. JST.
Source: Comic Natalie