×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
Locals Hold Obon Festival in the Shadow of Life-Size VOTOMS Robot

posted on by Richard Eisenbeis
The nearly 12-and-a-half-foot statue was erected back in March 2020, by the Inagi City Tourism Bureau.

This past weekend, residents of Inagi City in western Tokyo, held an Obon festival dance in a park containing a life-size Armored Trooper Votoms “Scopedog” mecha statue—giving a surreal meeting of the traditional and the sci-fi.

The nearly 12-and-a-half-foot statue was erected back in March 2020, by the Inagi City Tourism Bureau. It is one of several mecha statues in the city showcasing the work of Inagi native and the godfather of all mechanical designers, Kunio Okawara. The other statues of his mecha in the area include both the RX-78-02 Gundam and MS-06 Zaku II from Mobile Suit Gundam, and the Yatter Wan from Yatterman—though these aren't life-size like the Scopedog.

Source: Hachima Kikou

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives