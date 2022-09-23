New Sailor Moon Exclusives Hit FUN.com

Lineup includes ramen bowl set, character sweaters, slippers, throw blanket

The FUN.com gift shop announced a new set of exclusive Sailor Moon products last week, including a set of five ramen bowls (also sold as singles); adult-sized character sweaters inspired by Jupiter, Venus, and Mars; slippers inspired by Luna the cat; and a throw blanket.

The ramen bowl set costs US$89.99, or US$19.99 as singles. The sweaters cost US$49.99, the slippers cost US$19.99, and the blanket costs US$29.99.

A Sailor Mercury sweater will hit the store on October 24, and an adult-sized Tuxedo Mask costume will arrive on December 1.

Other items already available on the store include wigs, stockings, and costumes for Sailor Moon , Mars, and Mercury.

FUN.com's lineup includes licensed merchandise along with costumes and accessories created exclusively by the retail team. The store specializes in geek-centric gifts and Halloween costumes for both children and adults.

Sources: FUN.com, Email Correspondence