Interest
New Sailor Moon Exclusives Hit FUN.com
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The FUN.com gift shop announced a new set of exclusive Sailor Moon products last week, including a set of five ramen bowls (also sold as singles); adult-sized character sweaters inspired by Jupiter, Venus, and Mars; slippers inspired by Luna the cat; and a throw blanket.
The ramen bowl set costs US$89.99, or US$19.99 as singles. The sweaters cost US$49.99, the slippers cost US$19.99, and the blanket costs US$29.99.
A Sailor Mercury sweater will hit the store on October 24, and an adult-sized Tuxedo Mask costume will arrive on December 1.
Other items already available on the store include wigs, stockings, and costumes for Sailor Moon, Mars, and Mercury.
FUN.com's lineup includes licensed merchandise along with costumes and accessories created exclusively by the retail team. The store specializes in geek-centric gifts and Halloween costumes for both children and adults.
Sources: FUN.com, Email Correspondence