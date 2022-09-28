Times Square Turns Red on October 8 for One Piece Film Red

An estimated 14,000 pedestrians will experience the 2-minute looping animation during its hour long display

Toei Animation is planning a lavish promotion for One Piece Film Red at New York Comic Con. On October 8 at 7:00 p.m. EST, the film's production committee will "paint Time Square red" with lavish red One Piece displays (pictured top-right). An estimated 14,000 pedestrians will experience the two-minute looping animation during its hour long display.

Fans and One Piece cosplayers are encouraged to meet by the Time Square TKTS bleachers by 6:45 pm and use the hashtag #OPFilmRedNYCC for their social posts.

The film will have its United States premiere on October 6 before having its wider release in the U.S. and Canada on November 4. Tickets will go on sale on October 6. Other promotional events at New York Comic Con include a Toei Animation exhibit with life-sized character panels, a Dim Mak pop-up store, TV anime episode screenings, and a panel featuring the anime's main Japanese staff and English dub cast.

"New York Comic Con 2022 caps off an exciting year for Toei Animation 's direct to consumer marketing efforts and our year-long celebration of ' One Piece Film Red ,'" said Lisa Yamatoya, director of global marketing for Toei Animation Inc. "Our ‘ One Piece Film Red ’ takeover of such an internationally recognizable landmark as Times Square is a historic moment for Toei Animation and the One Piece franchise .”

The event will take place on October 6-9 at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

The film opened in Japan on August 6, and ranked #1 in the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. The film sold 1.58 million tickets and earned 2.254 billion yen (about US$16.7 million) in its first two days. The film earned 78% more in its first two days than the previous film One Piece Stampede did in its first three days ( One Piece Stampede opened on a Friday, as opposed to One Piece Film Red 's Saturday opening).

The film has sold a total of 11.26 million tickets as of September 26, and has earned a cumulative total of 15,696,453,630 yen (about US$108 million).

The film will open in Australia and New Zealand on November 3, and tickets go on sale in those countries on October 5.

Source: Press Release