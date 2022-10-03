×
Interest
Made in Abyss' Faputa Gets Her Own Perfume

posted on by Choo Sum Lee

Kadokawa has released a perfume inspired by the Faputa from the Made in Abyss series.

Image via Kadokawa's online shop

The perfume, "Faputa's Smell", is crafted under the supervision of Made in Abyss' creator, Akihito Tsukushi. The scent of the perfume is said to re-create Riko's experience of smelling Faputa's behind as it was depicted in the manga. The bottle is adorned with an image of a curled-up Faputa in gold foil as well as a red ribbon inspired by the color of Faputa's nails, and comes packaged in a box covered with an illustration of Faputa.

The perfume costs 5500 yen each (approxumately 38 USD) and is currently open for pre-orders at Kadokawa's online shop until October 23.

Source: Kadokawa's online shop

