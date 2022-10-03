Made in Abyss' Faputa Gets Her Own Perfume

Kadokawa has released a perfume inspired by the Faputa from the Made in Abyss series.

Image via Kadokawa's online shop

The perfume, "Faputa's Smell", is crafted under the supervision of Made in Abyss ' creator, Akihito Tsukushi . The scent of the perfume is said to re-create Riko's experience of smelling Faputa's behind as it was depicted in the manga. The bottle is adorned with an image of a curled-up Faputa in gold foil as well as a red ribbon inspired by the color of Faputa's nails, and comes packaged in a box covered with an illustration of Faputa.

The perfume costs 5500 yen each (approxumately 38 USD) and is currently open for pre-orders at Kadokawa's online shop until October 23.

