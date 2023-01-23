NIJISANJI EN Announces AR Concert for April 8-9

"COLORS" event will feature songs, variety show segments, 3D appearances for NIJISANJI EN's 1st 5 groups

©ANYCOLOR, Inc.

Anycolor announced on Monday that the NIJISANJI English Virtual YouTuber project will hold a two-day AR concert event, titled "COLORS," on April 8 and 9. 19 NIJISANJI EN talents are slated to perform a mixture of songs and variety show-styled segments. It will be the first-ever 3D appearance for most of the participating talents.

The Pastel Stage event on April 8 at 12:00 p.m. JST will showcase the following female-presenting talents: Finana Ryugu, Pomu Rainpuff, Elira Pendora, Rosemi Lovelock, Selen Tatsuki, Petra Gurin, Enna Alouette, Nina Kosaka, Reimu Endou, and Millie Parfait.

The Vivid Stage event on April 9 at noon JST will showcase the following male-presenting talents: Luca Kaneshiro, Vox Akuma, Shu Yamino, Mysta Rias, Ike Eveland, Sonny Brisko, Fulgur Ovid, Alban Knox, and Uki Violeta. (Note that due to unforeseen health reasons, Fulgur Ovid will not be able to carry out his performance in 3D and will only participate in the variety segment with a 2D model.)

The talents belong to NIJISANJI EN's first five debuting groups: LazuLight, OBSYDIA, Ethyria, Luxiem, and Noctyx. The sixth group, ILUNA and the seventh, XSOLEIL, are not represented.

The event is a livestream of pre-recorded videos. There will be no performance at a physical venue, although the staff and performers will undergo routine temperature checks, use alcohol disinfectant, wear masks, and maintain social distancing.

Only the beginning portion of the event will be available to watch for free on YouTube and Niconico Live. Paid tickets on Stagecrowd and bilibili are available for purchase via the event's website. It will cost 5,500 yen (about US$42) to watch either one of the stage events or 10,000 yen (about US$77) to watch both. After the event, you may watch the archived stream as many times as you like until the archive period ends on April 24 at 11:59 p.m. JST.

NIJISANJI is streaming a teaser for the event:

The NIJISANJI project launched in 2018 and is run by ANYCOLOR, Inc. (formerly Ichikara Inc.). It is one of Japan's largest Virtual YouTuber projects, hosting over a hundred VTubers. As of May 2021, the project has expanded to three Asian countries (China/Indonesia/Korea) in their local and English languages. NIJISANJI EN (English) launched its first group in May 2021.

Source: Press Release