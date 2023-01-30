Urusei Yatsura's Lum Crashes Live-Action Coffee Ad

If you don't drink Lum's preferred coffee brand, you'll get zapped!

The Georgia coffee brand released a live-action/anime hybrid television ad on January 23 featuring the iconic Urusei Yatsura heroine Lum. The story follows a hapless businessman in a convenience store trying to decide which coffee to buy. All of a sudden, Lum appears and tells him to pick the Georgia coffee; if he doesn't pick it he'll get a punishment. She then zaps him for comedic effect.

Along with the 15-second ad, Oricon is streaming a short comment by Lum's current voice actress Sumire Uesaka , who encourages people to buy Georgia coffee for the Urusei Yatsura tie-up goods.

The tagline for the ad is "You'll score jackpot with Georgia," a pun on Urusei Yatsura protagonist Ataru's name, which can also mean "score jackpot" in Japanese. By purchasing a Georgia coffee bottle and entering the competition draw through the Coke On app, approximately 310,000 people can win a stainless steel tumbler and wireless earphones with Urusei Yatsura illustrations or a 5,000 yen (about US$38) e-money card. You can also get eight free Urusei Yatsura LINE stamps just for entering the draw.