Lasengle President Yoshinori Ono Gifts Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Copies to Employees

The Fate/Grand Order devs are enjoying the new Zelda game as we speak

Best known for his long tenure as a CAPCOM producer, where he worked on the Street Fighter games up to Street Fighter V , Yoshinori Ono is currently the president of Lasengle. The game development company sprang off from Delight Works , and it works on the mobile game megahit Fate/Grand Order .

Judging by Ono's recent tweets, the team is probably having a great time right now playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom . Ono wrote on Friday that he got so excited speaking about the highly anticipated game at a meeting that he spontaneously decided to gift copies of the game to employees.

I spoke to all the employees about the release #Zelda during Monday morning assembly. The excitement got the better of me, and it ended up turning into a flow where I spontaneously decided to give the latest game as a gift to the employees. pic.twitter.com/NJVBRbK6x9 — Yoshinori Ono (@Yoshi_OnoChin) May 12, 2023

Ono commented that although it was a spur of the moment decision, he has no regrets because he wants his employees to play the game—although he did jokily remark that he expects the workload to go down for a while.

The game launched on the Switch on Friday. The first weekend sales aren't even in yet and it has already proved to be a darling among gamers, averaging a 96 on Metacritic and a 97 on OpenCritic at the time of this article's writing.

In the game, Link can reach sky islands through various ways. New abilities include Recall for rewinding an object's movement, Fuse for combining items, Ultrahand for attaching and detaching objects to craft new creations such as vehicles, and Ascend for jumping through the ceiling above. There is also a new enemy known as a Construct. Some enemies may have fused weapons.