Gridman Universe Director Akira Amemiya Draws Ultraman Final Illustration

Tokusatsu fans unite! The Ultraman Final 3D CG anime debuted worldwide on Netflix last Thursday, and to commemorate the occasion, Gridman Universe director Akira Amemiya and animation Studio Trigger produced a stylish illustration.

© Eiichi Shimizu，Tomohiro Shimoguchi © ULTRAMAN 製作委員会3

The Ultraman series' official international website translates Amemiya's comment as follows:

The series has accelerated in excitement with even more tempo since the previous season! And the long-awaited "spoiler" was also... incredibly satisfying. The final season? No, they will surely come back again...!!

The Ultraman series is also now streaming a creditless video featuring the ending theme song "AVIATION" by Void_Chords feat. Ryohei & Foggy-D :

The first anime season premiered globally on Netflix in April 2019 and has 13 episodes. The series then premiered on television in Japan in April 2020. The anime's second season debuted on Netflix worldwide on April 14.

Kenji Kamiyama ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Eden of the East , Napping Princess ) and Shinji Aramaki ( Appleseed , Harlock: Space Pirate , Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars ) are returning to direct the final anime season. Production I.G ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Eden of the East , Napping Princess ) and Sola Digital Arts ( Appleseed Alpha , Starship Troopers: Invasion , Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars ) are again producing the anime in 3D CG. Nobuko Toda and Kazuma Jinnouchi are returning to compose the music.

The Gridman Universe film opened in Japan on March 24. The film stars a returning cast from SSSS.GRIDMAN and SSSS.DYNAZENON .