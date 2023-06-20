Oshi no Ko's Ruby, Aqua Grace Cover of SPUR Fashion Magazine

Characters wear Tiffany, Dior jewelry on cover

Ruby and Aqua from Oshi no Ko may still be a budding idol and actor respectively in the currently airing anime, but they're already gracing the covers of fashion magazines in Japan. The August issue of the women's fashion magazine SPUR will feature the twins on the cover, wearing high-end jewelry. True to their names, Aqua is wearing a Tiffany aquamarine ring, and Ruby is wearing pink gradation Dior earrings and necklace.

Original manga artist Mengo Yokoyari specially drew the image for SPUR .

The magazine issue will ship on June 22. The issue includes a six-page feature for the franchise, including a conversation between Yokoyari and the manga's storywriter Aka Akasaka , as well as images of the jewelry depicted on the cover.

SPUR is no stranger to collaborating with anime and manga. The magazine hosted a collaboration with Pui Pui Molcar in 2021. The magazine even published a 16-page full-color one-shot for Hirohiko Araki 's Rohan at the Louvre manga in 2011.

The television anime of Akasaka and Yokoyari's Oshi no Ko manga premiered on April 12. HIDIVE is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

