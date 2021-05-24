Pui Pui Molcar Gets Collabs With SPUR Fashion Magazine, Sanrio

Ever since it first aired this January, the stop-motion serieshas taken Japan by storm.

Ever since it first aired this January, the stop-motion series Pui Pui Molcar has taken Japan by storm, trending on Twitter within the month of its release and earning a top spot on Filmarks – Japan's largest anime/movie/TV review site – ahead of the likes of Sk8 the Infinity and Non Non Biyori Nonstop . Now, the adorably eccentric guinea pig/automobile Molcars have revved their engines towards new horizons, such as collaborating with and being featured on the women's fashion magazine SPUR .

SPUR announced the "dream collaboration" on their website last Thursday, with the Molcar featured in a 7-page fashion shoot in their July issue. For the shoot, the staff of SPUR wrote an original story and recreated the interior of a Molcar in life-size. The issue was released on May 24.

In the meantime, Sanrio has also revealed a part of its upcoming lineup of collaboration goods with Pui Pui Molcar , which includes keychains, pins, mugs, face masks, portable game console cases, tote bags and, of course, license plates and vehicle registration certificate cases.

The goods will be sold at " Pui Pui Molcar ー PremiumShop" limited-time stores, which will be held sequentially in Tokyo, Nagoya, Sendai, Hakata, and Osaka starting from June 3. A number of these goods can also be pre-ordered through the collaboration online store here.

For more details about prices of these goods, as well as the locations and dates of the limited-time stores, you can visit the official PremiumStore webpage of the collaboration.

