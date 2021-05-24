Interest
Pui Pui Molcar Gets Collabs With SPUR Fashion Magazine, Sanrio
posted on by Choo Sum Lee
Ever since it first aired this January, the stop-motion series Pui Pui Molcar has taken Japan by storm, trending on Twitter within the month of its release and earning a top spot on Filmarks – Japan's largest anime/movie/TV review site – ahead of the likes of Sk8 the Infinity and Non Non Biyori Nonstop. Now, the adorably eccentric guinea pig/automobile Molcars have revved their engines towards new horizons, such as collaborating with and being featured on the women's fashion magazine SPUR.
SPUR announced the "dream collaboration" on their website last Thursday, with the Molcar featured in a 7-page fashion shoot in their July issue. For the shoot, the staff of SPUR wrote an original story and recreated the interior of a Molcar in life-size. The issue was released on May 24.
In the meantime, Sanrio has also revealed a part of its upcoming lineup of collaboration goods with Pui Pui Molcar, which includes keychains, pins, mugs, face masks, portable game console cases, tote bags and, of course, license plates and vehicle registration certificate cases.
The goods will be sold at "Pui Pui Molcarー PremiumShop" limited-time stores, which will be held sequentially in Tokyo, Nagoya, Sendai, Hakata, and Osaka starting from June 3. A number of these goods can also be pre-ordered through the collaboration online store here.
For more details about prices of these goods, as well as the locations and dates of the limited-time stores, you can visit the official PremiumStore webpage of the collaboration.